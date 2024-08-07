Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

In other news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $49,271.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,714 shares of company stock worth $358,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

