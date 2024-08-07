Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Akita Drilling Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Akita Drilling has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$9.23.

Akita Drilling ( TSE:AKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.00 million.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

