Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Akita Drilling Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Akita Drilling Price Performance
Akita Drilling has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$9.23.
Akita Drilling Company Profile
AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akita Drilling
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.