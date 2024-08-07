Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.