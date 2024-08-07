pufETH (PUFETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $350.86 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, pufETH has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a market capitalization of $350.86 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,357.17 or 0.04191349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 493,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 493,485.52001627. The last known price of pufETH is 2,497.86128975 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,629,576.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.