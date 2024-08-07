Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. 666,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

