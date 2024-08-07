Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$303.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.2 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS.

Progyny Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 2,415,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

