Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$303.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.2 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS.
Progyny Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 2,415,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $42.08.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.