Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

