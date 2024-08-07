PARSIQ Market Cap Achieves $14.41 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $14.41 million and $833,909.77 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

