PaLM AI (PALM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.38 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 33% against the dollar. PaLM AI has a market cap of $33.38 million and $389,768.37 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.40525543 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,043,797.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

