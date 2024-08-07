Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $197.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $192.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.07. 239,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,853 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $60,424,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $30,708,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

