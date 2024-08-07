Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Otter Tail updated its FY24 guidance to $6.77-7.07 EPS.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.5 %

OTTR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.72. 32,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,026. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

About Otter Tail

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.