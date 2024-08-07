Otter Tail Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.468 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,052. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

