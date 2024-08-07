ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.0 million-$36.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.2 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.080 EPS.

ONTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 150,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,547. The company has a market capitalization of $243.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. ON24 has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,917.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,191.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,614.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,679 shares of company stock valued at $348,674 in the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

