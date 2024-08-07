OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 250,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

