NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $107.27, but opened at $92.07. NVIDIA shares last traded at $99.17, with a volume of 135,809,703 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,080,723 shares of company stock valued at $606,952,541. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.