Northland Capmk Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for PROS in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for PROS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PROS’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

PROS stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PROS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

