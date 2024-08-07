Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 986.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 557.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

