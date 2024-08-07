Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $177.40 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $177.40 million and $6.66 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Non-Playable Coin Token Profile
Non-Playable Coin was first traded on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.nonplayablecoin.io. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.
Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Non-Playable Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Playable Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.