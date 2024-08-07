NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $49.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.74. 495,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,932. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

