Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

