NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $81.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.
NewtekOne Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 103,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.
NewtekOne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewtekOne
About NewtekOne
NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewtekOne
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Super Micro Computers Splits Stock: Is This the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.