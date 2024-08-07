NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $81.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NewtekOne Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 103,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,674 shares in the company, valued at $14,737,508.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $265,165 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

