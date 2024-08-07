Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NR remained flat at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,303. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $682.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.