New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,165,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRL traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.80. 741,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average is $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

