New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

GILD stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. 5,310,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,401,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

