New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $353.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $350.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

