National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NCMI. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

