National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$189.63.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRI opened at C$218.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$228.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$218.93. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$163.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.92.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. In other news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,243 shares of company stock worth $208,984. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.