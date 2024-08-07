Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. 579,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,479. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

