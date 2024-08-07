Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,570. Mplx has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Mplx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

