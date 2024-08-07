Motorsport Games (MSGM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 116.76% and a negative return on equity of 318.81%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of MSGM remained flat at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

