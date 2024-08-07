Morgan Stanley Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,575.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.19.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $23.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,214.30. 126,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,285.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,234.28. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

