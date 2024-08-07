Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

