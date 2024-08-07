Methanex Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.
Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$58.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.97. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$53.00 and a 1 year high of C$74.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.97%.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
