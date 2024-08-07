McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:MUX opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $151,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other McEwen Mining news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $151,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,901 shares of company stock worth $413,353 in the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

