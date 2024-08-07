Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.90 on Monday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

