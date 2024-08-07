Mather Group LLC. Takes $584,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 275,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 220,568 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $13,284,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,373. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

