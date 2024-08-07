Mather Group LLC. Sells 317 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 142.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.91. 1,295,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $351.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.08 and a 200-day moving average of $307.40.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

