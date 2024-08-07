Mather Group LLC. Sells 26,660 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 6.39% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 145,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. 1,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The company has a market cap of $31.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

