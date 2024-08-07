Mather Group LLC. Sells 252 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. The company had a trading volume of 476,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,698. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

