Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,141 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 323.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 560.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,003,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 851,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,932. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.