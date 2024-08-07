Mather Group LLC. Sells 11,042 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

