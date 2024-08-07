Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,496,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,295. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

