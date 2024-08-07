Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. 1,340,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

