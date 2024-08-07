Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.59. 11,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,692. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.