Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $26.85 on Wednesday, hitting $3,146.44. 29,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,864. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,921.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,935.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.