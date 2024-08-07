Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.32. 432,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,900. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

