Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 197.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $1,455,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

