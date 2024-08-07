Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GPCR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 128,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -3.52.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

