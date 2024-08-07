Mather Group LLC. Purchases 97 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.39. The stock had a trading volume of 286,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.42.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

