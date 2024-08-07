Mather Group LLC. Purchases 863 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. 552,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

